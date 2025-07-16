'Fantastic' Troso's can-do attitude is impressing MK Dons coaches
Teenager Simone Troso could have a bright future at MK Dons as he continues to impress head coach Paul Warne and assistant Richie Barker.
The 18-year-old is a midfielder by trade, but has been rolled out at right-back against Hitchin Town and Brackley Town this week, covering for injury Laurence Maguire who is suffering a hamstring issue.
Troso was, along with fellow academy prospect Chase Medwynter, part of Dons’ pre-season training camp in Spain and impressed the coaches with his willingness. And when Maguire was forced to miss the first games back on English soil, Troso took up the mantle.
And he repaid the faith after just seven minutes at St James Park on Tuesday night, teeing up Will Collar for the opener in a 2-0 win.
Barker, who also oversaw the rise and rise of Dele Alli during his first spell at Stadium MK, said that despite the odds being stacked against Troso in the right-back role, he is proving himself to be a real prospect.
The assistant head coach explained: “We drafted him in the other day when Loz (Laurence Maguire) felt his hamstring, and we told him he’d be playing out of position at right-back, but he said ‘yeah, no problem’ so his attitude is fantastic.
“He’s playing on his wrong side, he’s playing in a position he doesn’t really understand. He just wants to play, and that’s a great position to be in as an 18-year-old kid. He gets to come and play with these players on a regular basis.”
“The lads really like him,” Barker continued. “And obviously myself and the gaffer really like him too.
