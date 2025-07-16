Championship ambitions a motivating factor for Collar

The vision for MK Dons was a big lure for the 28-year-old

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The long-term prospects for MK Dons made making to switch to Stadium MK an obvious choice for Will Collar.

The midfielder swapped Stockport County for Paul Warne’s side earlier this summer, having helped the Hatters from the National League to win League Two, and onto the League One play-offs last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Dons set to mount another challenge to get out of the fourth tier, now at the third attempt, Collar sees the long-term vision for the club as one he was willing to drop a division for.

But first, they must concentrate on promotion.

“It has to be (the motivation) - just seeing the way the club has recruited, the money they’re spending,” he said. “The chairman spoke to us in Spain, and he doesn’t want anything other than promotion. And the club shouldn’t be in League Two. Looking at the stadium, the facilities, it should be a Championship club and we want to get there as quickly as possible.

“The project that is going on here is really exciting. The gaffer has brought in players who have played higher up early on in the window, and it shows we’re trying to do something this season.

“I’d been at Stockport where the long-term project was massive, and you want to be at a club that wants success, that shows there’s a pathway. I’ve dropped back down but I hope we’re not down in League Two for too long.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After four years of success at Stockport, Collar is the fifth addition to Warne’s side this summer and comes with experience of promotions, much like his fellow signings in the last couple of months. Having that know-how and winning mentality, Collar hopes, will put the club in good stead.

He continued: “Hopefully that experience will be good for us, and there are lads who have gotten out of this division before as well which will only help. It is important to have winners in the group.”