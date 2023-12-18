Festive period should see League Two 'work itself out' says Dons defender

Cameron Norman and Max Dean celebrate the striker's goal against Forest Green

With a busy Christmas period coming up, Cameron Norman hopes MK Dons will come out the other side in a strong position.

Saturday's 2-0 win over Forest Green Rovers saw Dons climb back into the top half of League Two, just two points off the final play-off spot, currently held by rivals AFC Wimbledon. With four games and 12 potential points on offer between now New Year's Day, the table could look significantly different come end end of January 1, 2024.

And with three of those opponents currently below Dons in the table - the other being Morecambe who would drop below should Dons beat them this Saturday at the Globe Arena - the festive period could catapult them back into the upper reaches.

"Coming out of the Christmas period, the league table tends to start working itself out," said defender Norman. "In League Two, people are always chopping and changing, but we all know where we want to be at the end of the Christmas period, and where we want to be at the end of the season.

