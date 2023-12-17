Max Dean

Striker Max Dean has the tenacity to play in the top flight, according to MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson.

The 19-year-old bagged yet another goal of the season in Dons' 2-0 win over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, and was named sponsor's man of the match as well as the side extended their unbeaten League Two run to six matches.

With nine goals in 17 appearances this term, Dean is proving why former head coach Mark Jackson was so eager to bring him to Milton Keynes last year from Leeds United - then battling in the Premier League. Not afraid to mix it with more experienced defenders and to get under their skin a bit, Dean's vivacious approach is winning him plenty of plaudits, not least from the supporters who were calling for his name on the team-sheet early on this term.

And if work-rate and tenacity are anything to go by, Williamson believes Dean has all the attributes to play at the highest level.

"It's a question we're all looking forward to him answering," said the boss. "From what I've seen, his quality could see him play at the top level.

"It depends on his development, but his willingness is obvious, and his technical ability and tactical understanding is there too. He's doing a really important job for us up there, even when he's not on the ball. For me, the sky is the limit."

It was a relatively quiet game for the striker, barely involved until his quick turn and strike to find the bottom corner after 21 minutes. Previously, Dean has been told by Williamson to stick to his job, but said the striker was frustrated with his performance against Forest Green.