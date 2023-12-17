Things have clicked for Payne in Dons' midfield conductor role

The on-loan Charlton man has become an integral part of things at MK Dons recently

Something has clicked with midfielder Jack Payne over the last few weeks, according to Mike Williamson.

The 29-year-old, on loan from Charlton Athletic, has been integral for MK Dons in recent weeks, deployed in front of the defence to get the side on the front foot.

His performance against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday was the stand-out once again for the side from MK1, with the Addicks' man also finding the back of the net for the fourth time this season in the 2-0 victory.

After nearly three weeks without a competitive game, Dons have had plenty of time on the training ground with head coach Williamson breaking down his plan to get the side up the table once more. And during that time, Williamson believes something has clicked in Payne whereby he has been able to orchestrate and dictate things for the team.

The head coach described Payne as a 'street footballer' in his approach and style in the game, admitting he has been a key man for him in recent weeks.

"He's a character in there, he has a tenacity and a resilience," said Williamson. "He's what I call a street footballer - he always wants the ball, he fights and scraps regardless of who he plays against. He's a big player for us."

He continued: "We want to play through that position, and he needs to know the roles. Over the last week or two in training, he's starting to dictate things and he understands the structure, and he has goals too.