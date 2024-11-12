Final group game a chance for MK Dons' fringe players to stake a claim

Jamie Day and Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

MK Dons face Leyton Orient in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy tonight

Assistant head coach Jamie Day is keen to see more of some of MK Dons’ fringe players tonight when they take on Leyton Orient in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Though both sides need victory to progress, both Dons and their League One opposition are likely to make sweeping changes to their sides at Stadium MK for the final group game.

With Dons boasting more than 35 professionals on their books, giving everyone an opportunity has been difficult, but Day wants those given a shot a game-time tonight to put themselves into the frame with a big performance.

He said: “We've got a really good squad of players, and we can rotate in these sorts of games to give them minutes. It's beneficial to us and to the players, who want to show the gaffer what they can do if they've not had a lot of game time.

“Some players have been unfortunate, some have been injured, some have played every minute and need a break so it's swings and roundabouts. There's a chance for players to stake a claim now. We want to see what they're all capable of, where they can play.”

Since joining the club in September, following head coach Scott Lindsey from Crawley Town to take over at MK1, Day has been delighted with the way the players have responded to the new coaching staff and the way they are being asked to play in the new regime.

Day continued: “It's been easy to bed in, especially with Liam (Kelly) and Laurence (Maguire) too, it has made it easier to come into training and get your points across because you've got two players who already understand what we're asking of them. It has helped all of the staff and get running straight away.

“From afar, we expected MK Dons to be up there challenging from the start, but it didn't work out that way. We've had a great start, and we're really pleased with how we've gone so far. We can't get carried away but we want to keep winning games. We have to be consistent on a weekly basis.

“We're pleased with where they are, they've taken everything on board but we have to keep it going.”