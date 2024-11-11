Pritchard is desperate to prove himself after slow start to MK Dons career

Joe Pritchard | Jane Russell

The midfielder is keen to take every opportunity he can after a tough start to life at MK Dons

Life at MK Dons has not quite started the way he wanted it, but Joe Pritchard is out to prove a point.

The 28-year-old has barely featured since signing in the summer from Accrington Stanley. The second through the door, Pritchard has played just 126 minutes this term in only three appearances. His six-minute cameo on Saturday was his first inclusion in any league squad too, not picked by Mike Williamson who signed him, nor by Scott Lindsey until this point.

Set to feature in Dons’ final Bristol Street Motors Trophy game tomorrow night against Leyton Orient, Pritchard knows he has make a good account of himself to put him in Lindsey’s thought process going forwards.

“I want to prove how good I am, and let the staff know I'm a good player, and that I can play,” he said. “At the end of pre-season I had a little issue but I've been fit for the majority of it, and trying to work my way into the team. I'm trying to get more minutes.

“I need minutes. I haven't got them how I've wanted them at the start of the season, this is a great opportunity for me to get in the team and to prove how good I am.

“We're taking on a League One side, we've got to win as well, so we will do everything we can to win it.

“I know a lot of clubs don't put a lot into it, but when you've got a squad the size of ours, you have to look at it. It gives boys the opportunity, and keeps them hungry. For me, it's what I need and hopefully we can do well.”

Predominantly seen on the right flank during his brief on-field dalliances thus far, Pritchard said he is comfortable to play in any midfield role and believes that should give Lindsey food for thought as and when he gets his opportunities.

He said: “My versatility is probably one of my biggest attributes, I can play in a number of positions, play on both sides of the pitch so I think that gives managers a lot to form an opinion with.

“I'm an attacking player - I prefer playing through the middle in midfield, getting forwards, having an impact on the game. I've played out wide a lot, whether it's at wing-back or further forwards. I can also play in deep midfield. I like to affect the game, and I work hard.”