Form, odds and stats ahead of Dons’ Easter Monday trip to Derby County

MK Dons round out their Easter weekend of football with their first trip to Derby County in seven years.

Paul Warne’s side sit seventh in the table, with Dons having played eighth place Wycombe and ninth place Portsmouth prior to today’s game, picking up draws against both as they look to secure their place in League One for next season.

The Rams were 2-0 winners against bottom club Forest Green Rovers on Good Friday, ending a run of three consecutive defeats which has seen them drop out of the play-off spots, though they remaintied on 67 points with Peterborough and Bolton above them.

Though they picked up a point against Portsmouth on Friday, extending their unbeaten run to five games, Dons saw their gap to the relegation zone reduced to three points after Accrington’s win over Port Vale.

There have been just three meetings between the sides down the years. The first games came in the Championship in 2015/16. While Derby were 3-1 winners at Stadium MK, just as they were in the game earlier this season, Jake Forster-Cakey’s late free-kick secured Dons the victory in their only trip to Pride Park.

Referee Ben Speedie will take charge of the game. In 30 games this season, he has shown 121 yellow cards and five reds. Dons last saw him in mid-January when he oversaw the 0-0 draw with Lincoln City at Stadium MK - the game which saw Warren O’Hora break his foot, ruling him out since.

Lewis Raper and Wayne Grunnill will run the lines with Fourth Official Grant Taylor.