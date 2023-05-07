Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ crucial finale at Burton Albion

MK Dons know a win is a must for them to secure League One next season when they take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium today.

Dons have not won a game since the end of March though, a seven-game run which although has seen them pick up five draws, has not been enough to ensure third tier football.

Last Saturday, Mark Jackson's side blew a 4-1 lead with 20 minutes to go against Barnsley to draw 4-4 - a performance for 70 minutes though that Warren O'Hora described as their best of the season.

Burton did Dons a huge favour on Wednesday night with their 1-0 win over Cambridge United. It's a result which means Dons' fate remains in their hands, with the U's staying in the drop zone ahead of their game with Forest Green Rovers this afternoon.

Dino Maamria's side are set to finish 14th in the table, with five wins and two draws from their last 10 games. They have been unable to put together back-to-back wins during this run though - potentially good news for Dons who need victory.

When the sides met earlier this season, Bradley Johnson struck with six minutes to go to salvage a point at Stadium MK in Liam Manning's penultimate game in charge. In eight matches between the sides, Dons have won four of them, Burton have won twice and there have been two draws. Crucially too, Dons have won on three of their four trips to the Pirelli Stadium.

Sebastian Stocksbridge will take charge of the game - his 34th of the season. He has shown 100 yellow cards and five reds this term, awarding seven penalties too. Dons fans saw him back in February at Sincil Bank when Paris Maghoma scored a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw between the sides.

Thomas Harty and Danny Jarvis will run the lines with Fourth Official Stephen Wade.

