Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ game against Crewe Alexandra

MK Dons take on Crewe Alexandra this evening at Stadium MK

MK Dons could go top of League One this evening with a win over Crewe Alexandra, should Wigan Athletic drop points in their home match against Accrington Stanley.

Saturday’s 2-0 win over Shrewsbury saw Dons move within a point of current leaders Rotherham, who won the Papa John’s Trophy in extra time over Sutton on Sunday. With the Millers not back in action until next Saturday, Dons will leapfrog them with a win.

Crewe’s form heading to Stadium MK tonight is dismal. With 13 defeats in their last 14, and six in a row prior to kick-off, the Railwaymen are five points adrift at the foot of the table as 12 points from safety with 18 left on offer.

Dons meanwhile are 13 matches unbeaten and are League One’s form side with five wins and a draw in their last six.

The sides met back in October at Gresty Road, and it turned out to be a comfortable scoreline for Liam Manning’s side, running out 4-1 winners. The margin of victory though does not tell the full story, with Crewe looking the better side early in the second half, equalising through Chris Long and threatening to take the lead before Matt O’Riley restored Dons’ advantage. From there, the visitors regained control.

In 14 matches between the sides down the years, Crewe have the upper hand with six victories to Dons’ five.

Ross Joyce will take charge of the game, his 30th of the season. In 29 games thus far, he has booked 89 and sent off six. His last Dons game came in the 2-1 win over Burton in March 2021.

Samuel Ogles and Greg Read will run the lines with Fourth Official Declan Bourne.

Bookmakers have Dons heavy favourites at 1/3, Crewe are 15/2 and 9/2 the draw.