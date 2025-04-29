Former boss set for MK Dons reunion next season as League Two takes shape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

League Two is starting to take shape for next season with a round of games still to go

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons look set to come up against a familiar face in League Two next season as the division takes shape.

Scott Lindsey’s Crawley Town will be watching Burton Albion’s home game with Wigan Athletic eagerly this evening, knowing anything other than defeat for the Brewers will result in an immediate return to League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey swapped the Reds for Dons back in September before getting sacked in March, returning to the Broadfield Stadium a few weeks later. They currently sit 21st in League One three points adrift of Burton, but are relying on the Latics to do them a favour on Tuesday night, as well as then needing to win their final game away at already relegated Shrewsbury and keeping an eye on other results.

The Shrews are joined by Cambridge United as the teams already relegated ahead of the final round of fixtures, but Bristol Rovers face a similar predicament to Crawley, needing Wigan win at the Pirelli Stadium to keep their survival hopes alive.

In Saturday’s early kick-offs, two teams were promoted from League Two in the form of Port Vale and Doncaster Rovers. Vale’s win over AFC Wimbledon secured their immediate return to the third tier, while Doncaster edged out fellow automatic promotion hopefuls Bradford City to secure their spot. Graham Alexander’s Bantams could still go up automatically, knowing a win at home against Fleetwood on Saturday will see them up.

Leaving League Two in the other direction though will be Morecambe and Carlisle. The two will ply their trade in the National League next term after their relegations were confirmed ahead of the final weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those significant journeys away will be replaced by one much closer after Barnet secured their return to the Football League on Saturday. The Bees have been in the fifth tier for seven years, but marked their comeback in style with a crushing 4-0 win over Aldershot Town at The Hive to win the National League title and could yet break the 100-point mark with a win in their final game of the season.

York City, Forest Green Rovers, Rochdale, Oldham Athletic, Halifax Town and Southend United all currently occupy the National League play-off spots, though Gateshead could yet usurp the Shrimpers on the final day.