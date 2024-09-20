Former England assistant manager helping son prepare MK Dons
Ex-England assistant manager Ray Lewington has joined son Dean at Woughton on the Green again to help MK Dons prepare for their game against Doncaster Rovers.
With Dons’ stalwart captain taking charge of the side in a caretaker capacity for tomorrow’s game at least, he called on family experience to help him out.
Lewington Snr was last seen in employment back in February, when he was at Selhurst Park working under Roy Hodgson. Boasting vast coaching portfolio, Lewington first took a coaching role nearly 38 years ago when he took charge of Fulham as player-manager in 1986 at just 29. Spells at Palace, Brentford and Watford all followed before he joined Hodgson in charge of England from 2012-16.
Since then, he continued to work under the former England boss at Watford and Crystal Palace.
He has also featured in his son’s previous stints as caretaker, helping on the training pitch and in pre-match warm-ups, and is set to take a similar role for Saturday’s visit of Doncaster at Stadium MK.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.