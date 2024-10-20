From scoring goals to dad duties for MK Dons striker Hogan
Scott Hogan has no time for the aches and pains of his first start in eight months - he has to join his daughter at a party on Sunday.
The 32-year-old admitted he ran out of steam in the second-half against Morecambe on Saturday, but his goal-scoring return to first-team action helped MK Dons to a comfortable 3-1 win at the Mazuma Stadium.
Not starting a game since Birmingham’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday back in February, Hogan said he has little time to dwell on his first start for Dons, instead dad duties are taking priority.
“I've got a birthday party (on Sunday), my daughter hasn't seen me for a couple of days so I'm not allowed to ache! I've got to go and play!” he said.
“I'm way off it still, and the gaffer knows it. I told the lads the worst thing that could have happened to me was half-time! I should've stayed out jogging, and I might have been alright. But I came back out and I made a few runs and my legs were gone! But I've not started a game since February, and before that was November.
“It will take games before I get to feel good again. If I can give 60 minutes and move on to the next game, then great. I was pleased to get an hour, but in that second-half, I disappeared a bit!”
His first-half performance though was one which offered a lot of promise for the rest of the season. Strong hold-up play brought his team-mates into the attacking frame, while Hogan himself could have walked off with a hat-trick at the break.
He said: “It should have been a lot more comprehensive. I was guilty of missing a couple, but after a defeat you have to bounce back, that's all you can ask. It's an away day, so winning on the road is always a bonus regardless who you play.
“You can only beat what's infront of you - we've won the game but there's a game Tuesday we have to look at now.”
