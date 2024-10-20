From scoring goals to dad duties for MK Dons striker Hogan

No rest for the wicked or MK Dons striker Scott Hogan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Hogan has no time for the aches and pains of his first start in eight months - he has to join his daughter at a party on Sunday.

The 32-year-old admitted he ran out of steam in the second-half against Morecambe on Saturday, but his goal-scoring return to first-team action helped MK Dons to a comfortable 3-1 win at the Mazuma Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not starting a game since Birmingham’s 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday back in February, Hogan said he has little time to dwell on his first start for Dons, instead dad duties are taking priority.

Read More Toby Lock's MK Dons player ratings after the comfortable win over Morecambe

“I've got a birthday party (on Sunday), my daughter hasn't seen me for a couple of days so I'm not allowed to ache! I've got to go and play!” he said.

“I'm way off it still, and the gaffer knows it. I told the lads the worst thing that could have happened to me was half-time! I should've stayed out jogging, and I might have been alright. But I came back out and I made a few runs and my legs were gone! But I've not started a game since February, and before that was November.

“It will take games before I get to feel good again. If I can give 60 minutes and move on to the next game, then great. I was pleased to get an hour, but in that second-half, I disappeared a bit!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first-half performance though was one which offered a lot of promise for the rest of the season. Strong hold-up play brought his team-mates into the attacking frame, while Hogan himself could have walked off with a hat-trick at the break.

He said: “It should have been a lot more comprehensive. I was guilty of missing a couple, but after a defeat you have to bounce back, that's all you can ask. It's an away day, so winning on the road is always a bonus regardless who you play.

“You can only beat what's infront of you - we've won the game but there's a game Tuesday we have to look at now.”