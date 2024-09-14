Gilbey furious with himself and team-mates after MK Dons defeat in derby

Alex Gilbey | Jane Russell

Captain Alex Gilbey fumed after MK Dons’ defeat to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday

Alex Gilbey did not pull his punches as he criticised his team-mates for a lack of desire in their 3-0 defeat away at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Trailing after an 11th minute Myles Hippolyte goal, Dons would struggle to create chances, with substitute Callum Maycock netting a stoppage time brace to complete the rout.

For a second year in a row, Dons were left to ponder another poor showing in south London, but Gilbey did not shy away from blasting the players, himself included, for being too soft in one of the most important games of the season for the club and it’s supporters.

“I'm sick of coming into games and as players, lacking desire, lacking a want to win, wanting to run,” he said. “We did it for 20 minutes in the second-half, but I feel like we keep repeating ourselves.

“It's a rivalry. They HATE us, and they're winning every first ball, every second ball. They are so desperate to win and to beat us, and they deserved it and it hurts to say that. I feel sorry for the fans to travel all this way, for them to have to go through what they go through over and over again, every day on social media, and then we show up like that? It's disappointing. That's down to us to correct that.

“To a man, we were so poor. We're waiting for someone else to do something. It's one of the biggest games of the season, not just for us, but for the club, the fans.

“It's about wanting to win and fighting for what you stand for. They've done that today in abundance, and we were like rabbits in the headlights waiting for something to happen. If we keep doing that, we'll keep going away from home and losing, nothing will change. It's about growing a pair and saying this won't happen again, and again and again.”