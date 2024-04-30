Gilbey 'lucky to get a second chance' at MK Dons after Charlton move

Alex Gilbey

Alex Gilbey was thankful to get a just second chance at MK Dons after he was named Player of the Year for a third time last night.

The 29-year-old picked up three gongs in his return season at the club - winning Goal of the Season for his chip against Salford City, being voted by his team-mates to be Players’ Player of the Year, while he claimed the hat-trick with his third Player of the Year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He becomes the first player to win the award on three occasions - the only season he has not been crowned was the year no first team awards were given out in the 2017/18 season.

Read More Gilbey does the treble at MK Dons Awards as Rush and Dean claim pair

His move to Charlton Athletic in 2020 came as a surprise to everyone, and was one which the midfielder retrospectively feels he should never have made. But being afforded the opportunity to return to Stadium MK last summer, Gilbey admitted it was a move he could not turn down, and was delighted to have repaid the supporters who voted for him.

“I'm so appreciative of the support,” he said. “It was a big mistake leaving in the first place, but it's so good to be back at the club again. I've been lucky to get a second chance to repay the fans, and I'm really thankful for the award.

“I want to help as much as I can. If it means talking a bit of rubbish to them before a game, or going for a coffee with them, anything that can help the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he knows the feeling of winning Player of the Year, picking up the award voted for by his team-mates was a special one for the 29-year-old, who has been donning the captain’s armband regularly this season in the absence of Dean Lewington.

Read More Kemp named Swindon Town's Player of the Season

He continued: “I want to help as much as I can. If it means talking a bit of rubbish to them before a game, or going for a coffee with them, anything that can help the team.