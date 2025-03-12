Gladwin declares his position as hunt for head coach continues

The interim head coach has been focused on the short, rather than the longer term since taking over at MK Dons

Taking over MK Dons on a permanent basis is not something Ben Gladwin has given much thought to.

Despite preparing his side for a third game since taking over from sacked Scott Lindsey, 32-year-old Gladwin admitted he has barely had time to think since taking up the role as interim head coach.

With no further word from the club regarding their recruitment process to find a permanent successor, Gladwin said focussing on the long-term future while games are coming thick and fast would be detrimental to the job he is trying to accomplish while in charge, but that management is a career path he would love to go down eventually.

“It doesn't serve anybody for me to be looking off into the future when we've got Port Vale on Saturday, “ he said. “All I can do is prepare the team for Saturday to get a good performance.

“I really have not considered (taking the job permanently). My wife is seven weeks from giving birth, so when I get home, I'm bombarded with my eight-year-old and my wife, and while I'm here at work, I'm not thinking about anything other than the present moment: speaking to players, the group, planning training, preparing for games. I've not overly considered it.

“I want to manage one day, no doubt about it, but we're taking each day as it comes and whatever will be, will be.

“The club are running a process, as they should. There will be a lot of people interested in this job. (The club) have been really open with me, really supportive, and anything I've needed they have been there to help.”

While he had brief experience of it when he took over at Crawley earlier this season, stepping into the breach at Stadium MK has been a taster of what is to come for Gladwin.

“It's not easy, but I'm just trying to be completely honest,” he continued. “Some guys will walk out and not like it, but it is the easiest way for me and it helps me sleep at night... a little easier, anyway.

“It is a great experience, and I'm enjoying every second of it. It is a massive learning experience for me, I can go home and reflect on what went well and what didn't.

“The main priority is to prepare the team for the next game in the best way to get the points on a Saturday and to get the performance to look a certain way.”