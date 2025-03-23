Gladwin wants to manage full-time 'one day' but is not sure when

Ben Gladwin is keen to manage, but he is not sure when that chance will come

Interim boss Ben Gladwin appears to have ruled himself out of taking the MK Dons job on a permanent basis.

The 32-year-old has been in charge of the team for the last three weeks since the club parted ways with Scott Lindsey, who has since taken up his old job at Crawley Town.

Gladwin has led Dons in four games, winning two and losing two, most recently Saturday’s 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town - the team’s first away win since New Year’s Day, and the first clean sheet in 11 games.

With interviews having been conducted with CEO Neil Hart and sporting director Liam Sweeting a couple of weeks ago, Gladwin appears to have ruled himself out of the running of taking the job full-time, admitting he does not know when his first proper opportunity to become a head coach or manager will be.

Speaking after the win over Cheltenham, Gladwin said: “I'm still really young, and I'm just learning every day. It's a part of the process for me. I know I want to manage one day, but when that is, I have no idea. I'll just have to feel it.”

Still expecting to take charge of the side for forthcoming games against Carlisle United this coming Tuesday, and then the visit of Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK next Saturday, Gladwin said he has thoroughly enjoyed his experience steering the ship at MK1.

“I'm so grateful for the exposure and getting to practice what I want to do in the future,” he said. “Everyone has been so great with it. As long as it lasts, I'll enjoy it and we'll see what happens.

“It has been an incredible opportunity to be given the reins of a proper, proper football club. You have to work with a big team in the background, with a squad of players who are very good for the level where I've had to had difficult conversations with. It has been brilliant, I've had a few sleepless nights, but it has been good, I've loved it.”