Goal-scoring return for Dons defender after months on the sidelines

The defender marked his return with a goal in the win over Hitchin Town

It was a welcome return to the pitch and indeed goal-scoring for a couple of MK Dons players on Saturday during the 6-0 win over Hitchin Town.

While Aaron Collins stole the headlines with a hat-trick after just 12 minutes at Top Field, both Nathan Thompson and Jonathan Leko found the back of the net in the second-half to further extend Dons’ lead.

Thompson made only two appearances for Dons after his January move from Stevenage before suffering a season-ending knee injury against Harrogate Town at Stadium MK, leaving him on the sidelines for four months

Leko meanwhile had been out for 14 months with a knee ligament injury, and returned to the fold in March, making a handful of appearances before the season was up.

For Thompson, his run out at the heart of the defence on Saturday was his first since suffering the injury, and his bullet header was the final action before head coach Paul Warne changed his whole team on the hour mark.

“He was great, showed a lot of intent on the ball,” said the head coach of Thompson. “His distribution was really good, as it was for Shez (Sam Sherring).

“He’s come back from injury, and for him to score was good. He needed it though - he had two horrific passes before though! Prior to those he was faultless!

“We said we wouldn’t make our changes until he scored, so it was perfect timing. It was good for him and the team.”

In the close confines of Top Field, Thompson’s orders from the centre of defence could be heard above the 730 fans in attendance but he was not the only one, with plenty of his team-mates making themselves heard as they went through the motions against the Canaries, something which impressed Warne.

He said: “Not only were they barking orders, but they were encouraging each other. It’s about getting into really good habits. Once the lads have it, me and Richie can step off them a bit, and at the minute, we’re bang on them! In that respect, there was good vocality, so there were a lot of pleasing things.”