More 'moving and shaking' in the window to come for MK Dons

It has been quiet of late, but Warne expects more movement soon

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things may have fallen quiet in the MK Dons transfer movements in the last few weeks, Paul Warne says there are still pieces to fall into place before the start of the new campaign.

The arrival of Will Collar from Stockport County ahead of the side’s pre-season training camp to Spain came nearly two weeks ago, but since there has been no almost movement in nor out at Stadium MK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collar was the fifth addition to Warne’s side, and while teenage keeper Seb Stacey joined Worthing on loan on Friday, there has been no other business conducted by the club.

Warne though, speaking after Saturday’s 6-0 win over Hitchin Town, said there would be more to come, saying: “Between now and the end of the window, there will be some moving and shaking.”

All five of Warne’s new recruits featured in the game at Top Field, with Aaron Collins netting a hat-trick in the first 12 minutes of the game to mark his first appearance on English soil for the club since moving in the summer from Bolton Wanderers.

Lining up in the first hour alongside Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing - also new additions this summer - Warne was impressed by what he saw from Collins and his fellow frontliners as they rotated around the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “(Collins) did well getting three - he could have had four in fairness with a free-kick. What was pleasing was that a lot of our attacks came from that press. It’s always good to get on the scoresheet, and Rush could have had a few as well, and there were a couple from Nat too.

“What I liked was the width, crosses and loading the box. We’re getting more like how I want us to play, so it’s a big change for some of the players but they’re adapting.

“They can all play in all three of those positions. IF you can have that flexibility that’s great, but if you’re playing in that wide area and you lose the ball, you have to get back in. I think they’re all fighting to be the number 9! There is a lot of work though for all three, and as a three they had great chemistry.”