Rebels loan for MK Dons teenage keeper Stacey

The youngster will join up with the National League South side

Teenage goalkeeper Seb Stacey has joined non-league Worthing on loan.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his MK Dons bow, but is highly thought of amongst the Stadium MK coaches. He will link up with Chris Agutter’s part-time side for their National League South campaign, but will also train with Paul Warne’s side through the week.

“It’s a fantastic move for him,” said goalkeeper coach Tom Weal. “He’s applied himself really well so far in pre-season and we think it’s right that he goes out and plays games. We’re really grateful to Worthing for getting the deal done, and we’re excited to see him performing.

“We have to give him the best chance possible for his development, and this season offers him the best chance to go and play some games.

“At times, it is right to keep a goalkeeper in-house, to work with the first-team, and there are times when you need to go out and get match experience, and that’s where Seb is at. Hopefully, he will relish it and he will take the opportunity with both hands.

“He will train with them on Tuesday and Thursday but will still be a part of our first-team group on Mondays and Fridays when he is not there. It means we can monitor his loads to get the best experience possible, and we can continue to look at his development.

“We’ve got high hopes for Seb, he’s a fantastic kid and a very good goalkeeper. We want to be in contact with him as much as possible. It will be great to see him play at that level, but we want to keep working with him too, to improve him even further.”

Worhing boss Agutter said: “We’re very happy to welcome Seb to the club. When we looked at all of our respective options in the goalkeeping position, Seb was a real standout for us.

“Last season we conceded a lot of goals from set-pieces – coupled with a lot of unforced errors, which obviously highlights the importance of having a dominant aerial presence in this position. We know Seb will give us that and more.

“Thank you to MK Dons for trusting as the best place for Seb’s development.”