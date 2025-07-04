Golden boot ambitions for Dons' new hitman Collins

The hitman is eager to continue his form from last season in Milton Keynes

Striker Aaron Collins has his eyes set on League Two’s golden boot next season, as well as promotion for MK Dons.

The Welshman is one of Dons’ big ticket items brought in so far this summer, having topped the scoring charts for Bolton Wanderers last season in League One. Dropping down a division to join Paul Warne’s revolution at Stadium MK, Collins but short his holiday in Bali where he was meeting his brother who lives in Australia to complete the deal a few weeks ago.

Bagging 19 goals and five assists in all competition for the Trotters, his move caused a stir at both ends, with Bolton supporters surprised he was allowed to leave, while Dons fans were seeing real intent from the club’s owners to get them out of League Two at the third time of trying.

On the crest of a wave after a successful season in Lancashire last time out, Collins made no bones about his ambitions for the forthcoming year at his new club, setting his targets high both personally and from the team’s perspective.

“Promotion,” he said definitively while out in Spain at Dons’ training camp. “I could play 46 games, I could play 30, 20. It’s not all about me, I’m here to help the team, to score, assist and get the team where we want to be. Hopefully we’ll be in the top three all season. There will be ups and downs, there always are, it’s never plain-sailing.

“We’re all here to get promoted, to entertain the fans and to get three points. We’re here to win, and that’s the mindset we have to have every day, in every game, every training session.

“From an individual perspective, I want to get promoted, I want to shine and get as many goals as I can. I want the golden boot.

“My goals every season are to get ten goals and ten assists. I like to play a part in a goal as much as I like scoring. I’ll help as much as I can.”