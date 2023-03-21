Grant critical of his own performances since making Dons switch in the summer

His first season at MK Dons has not gone to plan for Conor Grant who admitted fans are yet to see the best of him at Stadium MK.

The 21-year-old was a summer signing from Rochdale, and after featuring regularly in the early season, saw his starts and then his opportunities dry up - his struggles reflecting those of the team.

Coming into the side in the last two though, Mark Jackson said Grant’s abilities suited the style of play he wanted against Cambridge United and Accrington Stanley, lining up in behind striker Mo Eisa with the option to float out wide.

And it paid off in both games too, with Grant providing the assists to Eisa and Sullay Kaikai in the back-to-back 1-0 wins which have seen Dons claw their way out of the bottom four.

Despite his mini-resurgence though, Grant said he has yet to be able to show off the best of his abilities.

“This season hasn't been the best for me,” he admitted. “It has been a massive learning curve, but I'd like to think I'm a better player now than I was at the start of the season.

“It hasn't been good enough from me on a personal level, and from the team in general. We're just trying to stay positive and get out the situation we're in.

“When your chance comes, you have to take it and stay in the team. That has been the story of my season - I've been in and out, but I want to play well, keep my spot in the team and help us get a few more wins to get us out of danger.”

Jackson added: “Conor has had to be patient. He's a great example of that. He's not played as much as he would have liked - all footballers want to play.

