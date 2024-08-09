Grant leaves MK Dons to make Notts County switch

Conor Grant | Jane Russell

The Irish midfielder moves on after two years at Stadium MK

Conor Grant has left MK Dons to join Notts County.

The 23-year-old joined two years ago from Rochdale, making 54 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.

Though racking up the appearances, Grant never fully held down a regular first-team role, but earned the praise of Dons head coach Mike Williamson, who described him as a ‘beautiful footballer’ last week when asked whether the Irishman had a future at the club.

But with the capture of Aaron Nemane, as well as 11 others added to the dressing room over the summer, Grant’s opportunities looked set to dry up.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan at League One Barnsley where he helped the Tykes to the play-offs, and make the move to Meadow Lane while former Magpies man Aaron Nemane makes the switch in the opposite direction in a separate deal.

County boss Stuart Maynard said: “We welcome Conor – a player who we’ve wanted to sign since the beginning of the summer. He ticks a lot of boxes in terms of what we’re looking for in the attacking third and adds tremendous competition for places, the need for which I’ve talked a lot about this summer.

“Conor went on loan to League One last season and got into the play-offs - and we believe that reflects the level of player he is.

“He needs to find a home and a footballing system that suits him – and we believe we can give him that.”

He continued: “We want to get after teams this year and he’s going to be able to play a big part in that – he’s got loads of energy and has an incredible work ethic, which makes him excellent in the press. Alongside that, he’s got fantastic composure and quality.

“You don’t often get that mix, which is what makes this such an exciting signing for us.

“At only 23, he’s one for the future as well. We’re looking to build a squad that can take us on the next stage of our journey as a club.