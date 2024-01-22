Happy return to Milton Keynes for Morecambe striker Brown

The former MK Dons striker bit the hand which once fed him for Morecambe on Saturday

Charlie Brown

It was a happy return to Stadium MK for Charlie Brown on Saturday as he came off the bench to score a 93rd minute winner in Morecambe's come-from-behind victory.

Brown, who only scored three goals in his year in Milton Keynes, has now twice scored winners against his former club, having done the same for Cheltenham Town last season in the EFL Trophy back on his own stomping ground.

Having scored the equaliser for Ged Brannan's side in their previous game to draw with Mansfield Town, Brown emerged off the bench again on Saturday to fire past Filip Marschall to claim the spoils for the Shrimps.

"I really enjoyed it," he said. "It's a familiar place to come, some familiar faces here, and it was nice to see people I still know here. But to come on and score the winner for the boys, it's a great feeling.

"This is a big win. MK are a good team, they move it around nicely and they're on a great run of form. To come here and to beat them shows how good we are."

With most of his game time at Dons, Cheltenham and Morecambe coming off the bench, Brown is eager to shake off the 'super-sub' moniker, adding: "You don't want the super-sub tag, but all I can do is score and then it's up the the gaffer pick his best team.

