Harrogate Town 1-5 MK Dons - Dons win away for first time since April

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 1st Oct 2024, 18:38 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 21:39 BST
MK Dons are in Yorkshire this evening to take on Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

21:39 BST

FULL TIME!

The wait...

IS OVER! Five months since their last away win, Dons have scored five on a Tuesday night, in the rain for an emphatic 5-1 win.

The second-half was a poor one, but two goals at the death have inflated the scoreline.

But do we care?!

21:36 BST

90 mins: GOAL! Finch gets the fifth!

Ah he’s deserved that has Finch. Put through on goal by Nemane’s stooping header, the Middlesbrough loanee rifles in a fifth!

They’ve been poor this half, but scored twice in quick succession again!

Three minutes to be added on

21:32 BST

88 mins: GOAL! Dons surely wrap it up

Mass exodus here as Connor Lemonheigh-Evans makes it 4-1!

Sonny Finch so unlucky not to score from close range, Belshaw gets something on it, it’s recycled to Lemonheigh-Evans to slot into the net

21:30 BST

85 mins: Dons make third change

MJ Williams coming on for the final five minutes or so, replacing Liam Kelly

21:26 BST

80 mins: Over the bar

A rare chance for Dons in this half, Gilbey nicks possession, drives on, rides the challenge and flicks it out to Finch to cross, Lemonheigh-Evans gets something on it but it’s over the bar.

Tonight’s attendance: 1,694 (138)

21:21 BST

76 mins: Suicidal stuff

At 3-1 up, Liam Kelly plays a ridiculous pass to Tucker which Duke-McKenna easily reads, intercepts and goes through on goal. His finish is a poor one, fortunately.

Dons doing everything they can to make a 3-0 half-time advantage look like it’s not enough

21:18 BST

73 mins: OWN GOAL - Harrogate get one back

Well they’ve deserved it. Nice stuff from the hosts, one-touch play into the box, a good cross from Duke-McKenna into the danger-zone and Offord swipes at it but it loops up and into his own net

21:11 BST

66 mins: Finch comes close

Dons’ first decent passage of the half, Finch is unleashed by Kelly, he’s one-on-one from an angle but Belshaw puts it behind for a corner

21:07 BST

63 mins: Dons make changes

Brilliant from Tommy Leigh tonight but his night is run, he’s replaced by Sonny Finch.

And Joe White too gets an early break, replaced by Tom Carroll

21:06 BST

61 mins: Tucker down

Jack Tucker had had a excellent game so far but he’s down off the ball, needing treatment.

Meanwhile, Stephen Duke-McKenna replaces Dean Cornelius

21:04 BST

59 mins: McGill to the rescue again

Another save from the Dons keeper after a little spell of pressure from the visitors, but Muldoon takes aim from the edge and McGill gets down to it

21:00 BST

55 mins: Dons under pressure

They’ve not come out for the start of this second-half at all, the visitors as Harrogate continue to keep up the pressure.

Another effort is sent wide of the mark but Dons are at sixes and sevens at the start here

20:56 BST

52 mins: McGill again

Another important save from the Dons keeper as the home side pile the box and get an effort through a crowd

20:55 BST

50 mins: Leigh gets lucky

After a great first half, a loose touch from Leigh in his own half allows Muldoon to turn and get to the edge of the box, taking aim on goal but it’s straight at McGill

20:49 BST

Second-half

Back underway here at the Exercise Stadium

20:37 BST

HALF-TIME: Harrogate 0-3 MK Dons

What an end to the half! Two goals in stoppage time to add to Tommy Leigh’s emphatic volley put Dons firmly in the driving seat here.

They’ve looked the better team for the most part too, good value for it. Decent chances early on for Tomlinson and Tucker, but goals from White and Gilbey to add to Leigh’s opener make it 3-0 at the break

20:34 BST

45+3 mins: GOAL! Gilbey makes it three!

Can you believe it! Leigh loops a header over the top, Gilbey chases it from inside the centre-circle, and slots it past Belshaw!

20:32 BST

45+2 mins: GOAL! White doubles the lead

It’s 2-0! A brilliant flick from Kelly finds Gilbey, who threads the needle for Leigh to bear down on goal. With the outside of his foot he bends it past the keeper but it’s off the post, and leaves birthday boy White with a simple finish!

