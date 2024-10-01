Harrogate Town 1-5 MK Dons - Dons win away for first time since April
Get the latest from the game
Harrogate Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME!
The wait...
IS OVER! Five months since their last away win, Dons have scored five on a Tuesday night, in the rain for an emphatic 5-1 win.
The second-half was a poor one, but two goals at the death have inflated the scoreline.
But do we care?!
90 mins: GOAL! Finch gets the fifth!
Ah he’s deserved that has Finch. Put through on goal by Nemane’s stooping header, the Middlesbrough loanee rifles in a fifth!
They’ve been poor this half, but scored twice in quick succession again!
Three minutes to be added on
88 mins: GOAL! Dons surely wrap it up
Mass exodus here as Connor Lemonheigh-Evans makes it 4-1!
Sonny Finch so unlucky not to score from close range, Belshaw gets something on it, it’s recycled to Lemonheigh-Evans to slot into the net
85 mins: Dons make third change
MJ Williams coming on for the final five minutes or so, replacing Liam Kelly
80 mins: Over the bar
A rare chance for Dons in this half, Gilbey nicks possession, drives on, rides the challenge and flicks it out to Finch to cross, Lemonheigh-Evans gets something on it but it’s over the bar.
Tonight’s attendance: 1,694 (138)
76 mins: Suicidal stuff
At 3-1 up, Liam Kelly plays a ridiculous pass to Tucker which Duke-McKenna easily reads, intercepts and goes through on goal. His finish is a poor one, fortunately.
Dons doing everything they can to make a 3-0 half-time advantage look like it’s not enough
73 mins: OWN GOAL - Harrogate get one back
Well they’ve deserved it. Nice stuff from the hosts, one-touch play into the box, a good cross from Duke-McKenna into the danger-zone and Offord swipes at it but it loops up and into his own net
66 mins: Finch comes close
Dons’ first decent passage of the half, Finch is unleashed by Kelly, he’s one-on-one from an angle but Belshaw puts it behind for a corner
63 mins: Dons make changes
Brilliant from Tommy Leigh tonight but his night is run, he’s replaced by Sonny Finch.
And Joe White too gets an early break, replaced by Tom Carroll
61 mins: Tucker down
Jack Tucker had had a excellent game so far but he’s down off the ball, needing treatment.
Meanwhile, Stephen Duke-McKenna replaces Dean Cornelius
59 mins: McGill to the rescue again
Another save from the Dons keeper after a little spell of pressure from the visitors, but Muldoon takes aim from the edge and McGill gets down to it
55 mins: Dons under pressure
They’ve not come out for the start of this second-half at all, the visitors as Harrogate continue to keep up the pressure.
Another effort is sent wide of the mark but Dons are at sixes and sevens at the start here
52 mins: McGill again
Another important save from the Dons keeper as the home side pile the box and get an effort through a crowd
50 mins: Leigh gets lucky
After a great first half, a loose touch from Leigh in his own half allows Muldoon to turn and get to the edge of the box, taking aim on goal but it’s straight at McGill
Second-half
Back underway here at the Exercise Stadium
HALF-TIME: Harrogate 0-3 MK Dons
What an end to the half! Two goals in stoppage time to add to Tommy Leigh’s emphatic volley put Dons firmly in the driving seat here.
They’ve looked the better team for the most part too, good value for it. Decent chances early on for Tomlinson and Tucker, but goals from White and Gilbey to add to Leigh’s opener make it 3-0 at the break
45+3 mins: GOAL! Gilbey makes it three!
Can you believe it! Leigh loops a header over the top, Gilbey chases it from inside the centre-circle, and slots it past Belshaw!
45+2 mins: GOAL! White doubles the lead
It’s 2-0! A brilliant flick from Kelly finds Gilbey, who threads the needle for Leigh to bear down on goal. With the outside of his foot he bends it past the keeper but it’s off the post, and leaves birthday boy White with a simple finish!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.