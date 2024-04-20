Harrogate Town 3-5 MK Dons - Fourth secured with victory at Harrogate
MK Dons team news
Four changes this afternoon for MK Dons and Mike Williamson looks to give minutes to a few players short of game time.
Cameron Norman, Ethan Robson, MJ Williams and Emre Tezgel come in for Daniel Harvie, Lewis Bate, Jack Payne and Stephen Wearne - all of whom drop to the bench.
MK Dons: Kelly, O'Hora, Tucker, Lewington, Lofthouse, Norman, Williams, Robson, Gilbey, Tezgel, Dean
Subs: Marschall, Harrison, Payne, Harvie, Wearne, Kemp, Bate
Harrogate's team to face MK Dons
Pre-match odds courtesy of OLBG - Harrogate vs MK Dons:
Harrogate - 11/5
Draw - 13/5
MK Dons - 21/20
Kick-off
Harrogate get the game underway
3 mins: Harrogate in charge
Early though it is, most of the going so far has been in favour of the home side. Dons yet to really get much of the ball, giving away a couple of free-kicks but nothing really in the game of note thus far
5 mins: Gilbey takes a shot
Good stuff from Robson, pinching the ball from Cornelius, feeds Gilbey but his shot has all the sting taken out of it by a Harrogate foot
6 mins: Good save
Important stop from Michael Kelly as Jack Muldoon slips between O’Hora and Lewington, getting a shot away but Kelly sticks out a big hand to it.
The corner comes to nothing.