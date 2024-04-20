Harrogate Town 3-5 MK Dons - Fourth secured with victory at Harrogate

MK Dons play their penultimate game of the season in their first ever trip to Harrogate Town
By Toby Lock
Published 20th Apr 2024, 13:34 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 17:04 BST

Harrogate vs MK Dons - LIVE

13:35 BST

A look around the ground

13:36 BST

Ahead of the game

14:00 BST

MK Dons team news

#2 Cameron Norman

Four changes this afternoon for MK Dons and Mike Williamson looks to give minutes to a few players short of game time.

Cameron Norman, Ethan Robson, MJ Williams and Emre Tezgel come in for Daniel Harvie, Lewis Bate, Jack Payne and Stephen Wearne - all of whom drop to the bench.

MK Dons: Kelly, O'Hora, Tucker, Lewington, Lofthouse, Norman, Williams, Robson, Gilbey, Tezgel, Dean

Subs: Marschall, Harrison, Payne, Harvie, Wearne, Kemp, Bate

14:01 BST

Harrogate's team to face MK Dons

14:05 BST

Pre-match odds courtesy of OLBG - Harrogate vs MK Dons:

Harrogate - 11/5

Draw - 13/5

MK Dons - 21/20

14:26 BST

15:00 BST

Kick-off

Harrogate get the game underway

15:05 BST

3 mins: Harrogate in charge

Early though it is, most of the going so far has been in favour of the home side. Dons yet to really get much of the ball, giving away a couple of free-kicks but nothing really in the game of note thus far

15:07 BST

5 mins: Gilbey takes a shot

Good stuff from Robson, pinching the ball from Cornelius, feeds Gilbey but his shot has all the sting taken out of it by a Harrogate foot

15:08 BST

6 mins: Good save

Important stop from Michael Kelly as Jack Muldoon slips between O’Hora and Lewington, getting a shot away but Kelly sticks out a big hand to it.

The corner comes to nothing.

