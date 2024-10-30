Hart hopes Dons' added advertising will boost bumper FA Cup crowd

The game looks set to be the biggest attendance at Stadium MK this season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A five-figure attendance at Stadium MK on Sunday for the FA Cup clash against AFC Wimbledon would be a big achievement, according to Neil Hart.

MK Dons’ chief executive has upped the club’s marketing around the game, using former players and adverts in the centre:mk to boost ticket sales for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visiting side have sold around 2,000 tickets and could be handed more, while 5,000 have been sold in the home section for Sunday’s first round game.

Read More Rejected boardroom invitation was a chance to ease tensions - Hart

Reaching 10,000 for the game would be a real coup for Hart, who said: “We want as many people to come out and support us on Sunday. We'd be delighted to get a five figure crowd, it would be unbelievable. I think it's achievable.

“There has been a lot of work behind the scenes, working with AFC Wimbedon representatives and staff. We're already approaching 5,000 home ticket sales and we’ve issued AFC Wimbledon an allocation of 2,000, and if they want a little more, we've said they can have that too.

“For the first time in a long time, we're advertising on the screens at the centre:mk. People in the city will start to see more of that, we're taking more risks and getting the message out that there is a club here, there are games here. We should be advertising ourselves and marketing ourselves. And we'll reap the rewards hopefully on Sunday. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be Hart’s first experience of the rivalry, having joined two days after Dons’ defeat at Plough Lane earlier this season, but he said he knows what a win would mean to everyone at MK1.

He added: “To quote Kevin Keegan "I'd love it if we beat them" for the fans and the city. I love the FA Cup - of all the teams in the draw, we get AFC Wimbledon. It's a great fixture and we'd love to win it. For the staff, the players, the whole city, it would be a great.

“I think we're in good shape. It's my first experience of the game and we're looking forward to it, as are all the staff and the owners, and of course the supporters.

“There's nothing quite like an FA Cup run, I love the competition. I never wanted replays to be scrapped. It's a magical competition and we should want to be a part of it and give it our best shot.”

Tickets for the game will be available right up until kick-off on Sunday (12.30pm) priced at £10 for adults, £5 for U18s and £1 for U12s. CLICK HERE TO BUY