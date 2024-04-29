Has Devoy been deployed in the wrong role at MK Dons?

Dawson Devoy

After watching Dawson Devoy come into his own at Swindon Town this year, Advertiser reporter Joe Acklam believes the MK Dons loanee is better suited to an advanced role.

The 22-year-old has predominantly deployed in a midfield role just in front of the defence during his 57 Dons appearances since his move from Bohemians in the summer of 2022. In that lynchpin role though, while Devoy has shown flashes, he has struggled to hold down a regular starting role.

While out on loan at Swindon Town since January, Devoy has racked up three goals and an assist in 16 outings - one more goal than during his entire Dons career - but has, more often than not, been used in a more attacking role at the County Ground.

According to Acklam, Devoy’s form took a dip when he was played in the deeper role, with his game coming to life when he was given more a attacking one. While he did not reach the incredible heights of another Dons player on loan at Swindon - Dan Kemp - who put up 16 goals and eight assists in the first-half of the season, Acklam said Devoy was hampered too by circumstances at the County Ground.

He explained: “Devoy made a very strong start to life at Swindon, looking like a creative and industrious midfielder who didn't really fill the void left by Dan Kemp but was helping to plug it along with other new signings.

“However, injuries in midfield meant that he spent quite a few games playing at the base of midfield, a role that didn't really suit him and so his form dipped.”

He continued: “But the signing of Nnamdi Ofoborh has allowed him to play with more freedom again in the last few games, as shown by him coming off the bench to score twice and set up another in a 3-2 comeback win against AFC Wimbledon.