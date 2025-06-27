Healy confirmed as MK Dons Women's first permanent head coach

The club have made their first permanent head coach appointment

Former West Ham United coach Stephen Healy has agreed to become MK Dons Women’s first permanent head coach.

The Milton Keynes native has an extensive coaching background, having also worked at Leicester City, Northampton Town and New York Red Bulls as well as the FA to help grow the women’s game.

Boasting more than 20 years of experience as a coach, Healy will take over as the women’s team becomes integrated under the club’s umbrella.

Last season, the club picked up just one point from 22 matches and suffered relegation to the FA Women's National League Division One South East.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be joining the football club at such a pivotal moment,” Healy said. “This really does feel like a fresh start for MK Dons Women.

“I'm excited to lend my experience to a young team with so much potential. As a Milton Keynes resident for over a decade, I'm so grateful to be given this opportunity, and I can't wait to get started next week.”

On appointing Healy, Hart said: “We're thrilled Stephen has agreed to join us. His experience working in women's football is extensive, including at the highest level. I'm confident he will help to establish an elite environment which our players will benefit from for years to come.

“We truly are one club, and are all so excited about what this season looks like for MK Dons Women.”

Football Operations Director Simon Crampton added: “Stephen was the outstanding candidate for the role and seriously impressed us with his knowledge and experience, as well as his strategic planning for what the women's set-up will look like.

“As we enter a new era for our women's team under the club's umbrella, having a full-time coach with experience at the highest level was absolutely essential. I'm looking forward to working with him closely this season.”