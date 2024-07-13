Hendry can add a new dimension to the way MK Dons can play

Callum Hendry | Getty Images

The striker will offer something new to MK Dons but will not be a like-for-like Max Dean replacement

New signing Callum Hendry will provide MK Dons with a different option up front after signing from Salford City.

The 26-year-old was brought in swiftly following Max Dean’s multi-million pound move to Gent, completing his move less than two hours before Mike Williamson’s side got their pre-season campaign underway against Barnet last night (Friday).

Arriving too late to feature in the game, Hendry will travel with the rest of the squad for Dons’ pre-season camp in Germany next week. But while he plays a striker role, vacated by Dean, assistant head coach Ian Watson said Hendry will offer something different to what the club has seen previously.

“We think Callum will elevate us to new heights,” he said. “He's an unbelievable striker, someone we've watched so much of. The guys have been unbelievable to get it done, and we're over the moon to get him in. He's had a good pre-season already, hasn't missed any sessions with Salford so he'll come with us on Monday.

“We're delighted to have someone in so quickly after losing Max.”

Barely 24-hours before he was confirmed as an MK Dons player, Hendry was on pre-season tour in Ireland with Salford City, leaving on Thursday night after the club made their intentions known to sign the striker.

Watson said: “Fair play to Callum though, he was straight back over here, he's done his medical and was an absolute pleasure around the place, he really brightened the place up.

“Football is crazy, you have to be ready for that. You've always got to be aware that football can change very quickly, and you might have to move. That's a side people don't always see - sometimes you get the call and you have to move away from your family, and it's really difficult.”