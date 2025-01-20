"He's one hell of a player": Ainsworth's praise for new MK Dons loanee O'Reilly

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 20th Jan 2025, 13:48 BST
The Shrewsbury Town manager thinks highly of MK Dons’ latest loan signing

New loan signing Tommi O’Reilly drew high praise from Shrewsbury Town boss Gareth Ainsworth after the Aston Villa youngster’s switch to MK Dons.

The 21-year-old departed Montgomery Waters Meadow for Stadium MK on Thursday, having made 18 appearances for the Shrews this season.

Having only made six starts in League One though, Villa opted to make him available to Scott Lindsey’s side to take for the remainder of the season.

Former Wycombe Wanderers manager Ainsworth was full of praise for O’Reilly following his departure for MK1, believing he will thrive in a side if he is given time on the pitch in a team which suits his abilities.

“Tommi is a great footballer,” said Ainsworth. “He’s a really, really talented footballer, but for me, he needs to play in a really high possession side that can get him on the ball in great positions.

“Once you get that boy on the ball, he's phenomenal. We're not quite that team yet where we can dominate possession and get it into the number 10’s feet and play total football.

“We're not there yet, and so I think the reason Aston Villa recalled him was he wasn't getting enough game time. I totally respect that.

“But he's one hell of a player. So when he goes off elsewhere and does really well, that's brilliant, but we didn't fail with him.

“It's just that I don't think that the way we are in this relegation battle and the systems I'm playing at the moment suited Tommi, and that happens sometimes as well.”

