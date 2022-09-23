Homecoming for Martin as he pens player-coach deal at MK Dons

David Martin is back at MK Dons for a third spell after signing a deal to be player-coach.

The 36-year-old has made nealy 350 appearances for the club, most notably during his seven-year spell from 2010-2017 when he was the club's first choice keeper.

Having departed for Millwall and West Ham since, Martin was back training with the club this summer while looking for pastures new. But following Lewis Price's cancer diagnosis last month, Martin has been helping out on the coaching front, keeping Jamie Cumming and Franco Ravizzoli prepared for games.

And now, having penned a deal, Martin is back on the club's books officially.

“It’s brilliant being back,” said Martin. “MK Dons is a massive part of my career, I’ve been here for a number of years and we’ve gone through a lot together.

“It’s been no secret that I have been around the place for the best part of a couple of months now - credit to the gaffer and the coaches for letting me come and train at the start of the season to keep sharp and fit.

“It’s a unique situation, obviously in difficult circumstances. I still want to play but this is an opportunity for me to step in and help a club that means a lot to me. It’s my responsibility to take care of the department and the other goalkeepers here but, at the same time, I want to stay competitive as a player within the group.