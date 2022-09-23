Unique role for Martin as he returns to MK Dons

It is a unique situation which has brought David Martin back to MK Dons for a third spell with the club.

Dons' goalkeeper coach Lewis Price is currently battling testicular cancer, and Martin, who left West Ham in the summer, has stepped into the breach in his absence, taking over the coaching responsibilities.

The 36-year-old though remains eager to be a part of the playing squad too, and has been confirmed as a player-coach with the club today (Friday).

Having trained with the club during the summer to maintain fitness, the club's move to make his move permanent was a no-brainer, according to Sporting Director Liam Sweeting.

He said: “We are delighted to have David back with us. As many are aware, he has been training with us for a period of time and it became clear the qualities and characteristics he could bring to our group.

“He joins us in a unique role which will see him register as a player first and foremost, but then also be responsible for the coaching provision of our first team goalkeeper group whilst Lewis Price gets the treatment and time he requires.

“David is incredibly well respected by our goalkeepers at the club and had been completing his coaching education outside of playing. We look forward to having him available for us and the positive impact he will inevitably make amongst the goalkeeper group.”

Head Coach Liam Manning added: “David is someone who knows the club inside and out and his experiences, both here and throughout his playing career, will be invaluable to the squad.

"He is also a fantastic character and brings some excellent qualities on and off the pitch.

