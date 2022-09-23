Who is MK Dons’ latest signing David Martin?

For a third time, David Martin is an MK Dons player.

Having cut his teeth at the club as a youngster, the keeper has quite a list of illustrious employers on his CV but remains the second-highest appearance maker at Stadium MK.

Like Dean Lewington, the only man above him in that list, Martin came through the academy system at Wimbledon before the move to Milton Keynes. Making two appearnaces for the Crazy Gang, Martin began to establish himself at the National Hockey Stadium before making a move to Liverpool in 2006.

While he didn't pull on a shirt for the Reds during his four-and-a-half years at Anfield, Martin spent loan spells at Accrington Stanley, Leicester City, Tranmere Rovers, Leed United and Derby County.

Milton Keynes came calling again for the keeper in summer 2010, with Karl Robinson bringing Martin to Stadium MK for what would be a seven-year stint as the club's first choice between the sticks.

He was named Player of the Year in 2015/16 in Dons' single year in the Championship, but when Robinson was sacked in 2016, Martin lost his number one spot to Lee Nicholls before announcing his departure on 341 appearances.

Martin went on to join Championship side Millwall where he made 15 appearances in two years before making a move to West Ham United. There, despite being third choice behind Lukasz Favianski and Roberto, he kept a headline grabbing clean sheet against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a 1-0 win for the Hammers. He made five Premier League appearances for West Ham but left the club in the summer at the end of his contract.

