"Hope they have as much fun as I did": Lewington on MK Dons' next number 3

MK Dons’ captain does not want the next incumbent of the shirt to feel any added pressure

The number 3 shirt at MK Dons will not be following Dean Lewington into retirement at the end of this season, and that’s just how the skipper wants it to be.

Lewington’s career in Milton Keynes - since the club formed at least - has been spent with the same number on his back, his shorts and his training gear, and the number is synonymous with the club’s captain.

But while the 40-year-old is set to walk into the sunset next Saturday after the final whistle at Swindon Town, the number 3 shirt could feature a new name for the first time since 2004.

Despite the unshakeable link with the record-breaking defender, Lewington says the weight of being the next number 3 should not be too heavy to have to carry, whoever takes it.

“It’s not like it’s Johan Cruyff they’re coming to replace!” he joked. “It’s my number, I’ve always worn it, but the great thing about football is that it’s passed on. It’s what I’ve always loved about football.

“There will be another number 3, but if they remember the old one, how fantastic is that? I hope whoever wears it next has as much fun and enjoys playing in it as much as I did. Hopefully, it will be in good hands, whoever gets it.”

In a career spanning more than two decades, Lewington has story lines against most clubs in the EFL. Coming up against Grimsby Town and Swindon Town though in the final two games this season, and indeed his life as a player, do in fact hark back to significant moments in the skipper’s career.

Lewington lifted his first silverware with the club in 2008 at Wembley Stadium after a 2-0 win over Grimsby, while his record-breaking achievement of league games with the same club surpassed the number set by John Trollope of Swindon Town, and was commemorated by the man and club last season.

“It’s weird how these things happen,” said Lewington. “I’ve played against most of the lower league teams a lot to be fair!

“We had the final against Grimsby in 2008, a bit of history with them. I think I’ve played Swindon the most over my career, we’ve been up and down the leagues with them, and I had the moment with John with the record last year.

“They’re two good games as well, teams who are in a bit of form so it will be a good footballing test on that side of things, so it will be good too to see where we’re at in terms of other teams in the league.”