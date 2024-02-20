Ignoring Wrexham's spotlight will be key for Dons

Mike Williamson

The spotlight and fanfare of Wrexham's visit to Stadium MK must be put to the back of MK Dons' minds if they are to keep pace in the fight for automatic promotion.

A victory for Mike Williamson's side would see Dons move within a point of the Welsh side, who head to Milton Keynes sitting in third spot, while Dons sit fifth.

Wrexham's popularity has spiked thanks to their Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, as well as a Disney documentary series following their efforts home and away throughout the course of the season. And they too will in attendance at Stadium MK.

But with the external factors putting more spotlight on the affair, Williamson said his side must ignore it all and concentrate on the game itself.

"We're constantly ignoring the noise," he said. "If (Wrexham) win their game in hand, they can go level with Stockport at the top.

"Look at their squad, their budget, their players, their manager has huge experience. There are so many external variables too, their documentary and things like that.

"But we've got a job to do, we've got a way we believe we can reach the levels we need to. We'll need to defend as we did on Saturday, and affect their backline like we know we can.

"They've got Fletcher and Mullins, they've got players who could come off the bench and be in most EFL teams. Their midfield is experienced, and have a physical backline. They're still favourites to go up."

With 14 games remaining in the campaign, Dons must play each of the four teams above them again before the season is done - and twice against Mansfield Town. Williamson though said if Dons are to be realistic contenders for an automatic promotion spot, they must beat the teams in and around them.