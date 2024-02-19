Win over Wrexham could make League Two sit up and notice Dons

Warren O'Hora

A win over Wrexham tomorrow night will send a message to the rest of League Two that MK Dons are not to be counted out of the automatic promotion hunt yet.

While their name has not really been mentioned in the top three bracket this season, with the likes of Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Notts County and Wrexham all talked up to get into League One, Dons are within four points of the top three, having sat as low as 19th four months ago.

Taking on the Welsh side at Stadium MK tomorrow (Tuesday), defender Warren O'Hora believes doing the double over Phil Parkinson's side - having already won 5-3 at the Racecourse Ground on opening day - would send out a message to the rest of the promotion hunting sides that Dons are not to be discounted in their bid to return to the third tier.

"We want to put a stamp on our league position, and stay in touching distance of automatic promotion," he said. "It's what we want, so why not start tomorrow night, it's the perfect opportunity for it.

"It would be bigger than massive - it would send a message to the entire league. We need to stick to our plan, Wrexham will have one of their own too. I believe we have more than enough to win this game.

"If we stick to our style, our system and trust each other, we'll have a right chance. Our form has been up and down when it comes to wins and losses, but we always seem to react but we need to be more consistent."

Dons upset the script back in August on Wrexham's long-awaited return to the Football League, with the excellent 5-3 victory in front of owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, as well as Hollywood star Hugh Jackman who was appearing in the Welsh side's Disney documentary series.

Speaking about that day, O'Hora added: "It happens sometimes. We came down, they came up so it was a good clash. We were better on the day, we took our chances, were more aggressive and our plan was perfect for the day. A lot has changed since then in both dressing rooms.