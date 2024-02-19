Support on hand for Leko during tough injury rehab

Jonathan Leko

Not much can be said to help injured Jonathan Leko after his season-ending injury came just four minutes into his debut for Burton Albion.

The MK Dons man left for the League One club in January, but suffered a knee injury almost immediately on his Brewers debut, with the rehabilitation time expected to see him out until at least the summer.

It is the second time the 24-year-old has endured the injury after suffering a similar fate while on loan at Charlton in December 2019.

Though he has been through the rehab and recovery period before, head coach Mike Williamson admitted there are not many encouraging words to help improve Leko's situation, but insists he will have all the support from the medical staff and the rest of the Dons team to help keep his spirits high.

"It's hard for him, and it's something he's experienced before," said the head coach. "He's mentally strong enough to get through it but he knows what he has to face.

"There aren't many words to help improve his mood or how he's feeling about things, but he has a contract, so he's got security and he's got the mental strength, he's surrounded by people here who care about him. He has to take this setback and come back stronger."

Williamson also offered a brief update on the fitness of striker Max Dean and centre back Jack Tucker, adding: "They're at different stages, both working hard an are staying positive. They're looking at what they have to achieve, both are looking good.