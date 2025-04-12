"I'm sure one will be in this week": Gladwin on Dons' head coach hunt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ben Gladwin reacts to MK Dons’ 1-0 defeat to Gillingham at Priestfield

A new manager is set to be confirmed at MK Dons this week according to Ben Gladwin.

The interim boss was once again powerless to prevent his side from falling to a fourth consecutive defeat, this time conceding in the fifth minute of stoppage time to his former Blackburn Rovers team-mate Bradley Dack, tapping in at the far post to win the game for Gillingham, 1-0 at Priestfield.

While the expectation had been that a new head coach would be appointed ahead of the trip to Kent, Gladwin was of the understanding he would remain in charge for the game. However, with no appointment yet made, the interim boss believes a decision will be made before Good Friday’s game against Newport County at Stadium MK.

He said: “I’m sure one will be in this week. I’ve been told we expect to see a new manager, which is good news because everyone at the club needs it. Fingers crossed something gets sorted to give the lads some direction.

“The new manager coming in will be very aware of (the issues facing MK Dons in the final few games) and I’m sure he’ll get the lads up for it, and give them some clear direction which they need.”

The game against Gillingham looked destined to end goal-less. Neither side had a wealth of chances, though Dack looped a header onto the top of the bar, while Scott Hogan had a first-half effort chalked off for offside.

Though he felt Dons did not do enough to win the game in Kent, Gladwin admitted defeat was a bitter pill to swallow.

He continued: “It was not the greatest game of football, but I felt the boys dug in and competed. It’s just where we’re at. It’s very disappointing and the dressing room is exactly how you’d expect.

“Sometimes, these things happen when you’re not feeling incredible, and the performances have not been brilliant. It was a physical test, and on the whole we stood up to it until the last minute. I don’t think we deserved to lose the game, so it’s tough to take.”