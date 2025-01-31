"Imagine what we can do": Crowley predicts big things when MK Dons can click

Dan Crowley | Jane Russell

January signing Dan Crowley believes it is only a matter of time before MK Dons find their gear again

When things click at MK Dons, Dan Crowley believes they will be a force to be reckoned with.

As one of the top-performing players of the season, Crowley’s arrival from Notts County this month has not made the immediate impact either he nor Dons had hoped so far, with one win, a draw and two defeats, from his four appearances thus far. The 27-year-old though sees plenty of hope though.

While Tuesday night’s win over Harrogate left more questions than answers, Crowley cited last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon as a more complete view of the state of things at Stadium MK at the moment. He believes if the side can sew together that level of performance, and tie in some of their more potent attacking play as well, Dons will swiftly get back to more regular victories.

“The way we play is difficult and challenging, there is a lot of pressing involved and it's not easy,” he said. “But when it clicks, things start to come easier. In training, we're working hard to get those things right and the more we play together, those numbers will come. We've just got to believe and keep working really hard.

“It's simpler to go long, and fight for seconds, but the demands the gaffer has on us as players is tough and we're all good enough to do it. It just takes time for it to click and for us to gel. You can play well and not win, so to win and not play well is a confidence booster.

“The more we win, the more confidence that gives us to keep playing our way. We can see what we're trying to do, now we just need to do it for longer periods. The first-half against AFC Wimbledon, they couldn't get out of their own box. We just had to add goals and assists.

“Every game is tough in this league now, it's a really high standard. Winning is not easy in this league, so if we can get the points playing badly, imagine what we can do when we play well.”

Though he has only been at the club for a few weeks, Crowley said he feels he has settled into the group well and feels it is only a matter of time before he starts to replicate the goals and assists he was getting at Notts County for his new club.

He added: “I'm really enjoying it. The first few results did not go the way we wanted them to but we've learned a lot since.

“I've settled in well. We play football the way I want to play so it hasn't been too difficult, and when we get more consistency, hopefully I can start scoring and assisting.”