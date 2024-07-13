Infectious Dean can play in the Premier League one day, says Dons coach

Max Dean | Jane Russell

The popular striker will be missed at MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Departed striker Max Dean has all the attributes to be a Premier League striker in the future according to his former coach.

Dons’ assistant head coach Ian Watson struck up a strong rapport with the 20-year-old during their eight-month spell together, helping him to finish the campaign as the club’s top scorer last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Dean’s departure for KAA Gent in the Belgian Pro League, Watson said he expects the striker to go on to do great things in the game, and can one day grace the English top flight if he continues on his current trajectory.

“I cannot speak highly enough of Max,” said Watson. “I had a really strong relationship with him. He's got an infectious personality, he's a really special player as well.

“We followed him through his career. We tried to get him at Gateshead, then had him here and we were delighted to get to work with him.

“He will be a superstar as long as he stays on the right path. He has everything going for him. He's such a loveable lad, and an unbelievable player. We're all delighted for him, we all want him to kick on, we want to see him play in the Premier League because that's where we see his ceiling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's so young, he puts his heart and soul into everything. He loved the club and the supporters, so we all want the best for him. It's a really good move, we're all delighted for him. We're disappointed to lose him around the place and on the pitch.”