Influential midfielder going 'above and beyond' expectations on return to MK Dons

The on-field captain has continued to impress on his return to MK Dons

Alex Gilbey’s action-packed return to MK Dons has been more productive than anyone expected when he first came back to the club.

The 29-year-old spent three years at Charlton Athletic between his two stints at Stadium MK, but his latest spell has been the best of his career. Scoring 20 goals and providing ten assists since re-joining in the summer of 2023, Gilbey’s output is up there with the likes of Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Mo Salah.

Having spent the vast majority of his playing time in a more defensive role, Gilbey’s attacking output has been something of a surprise, including to the man who helped bring him back to the club 18 months ago.

“When we first started playing him at 10, people would question whether he would score or contribute enough, and it's safe to say he's done that,” said sporting director Liam Sweeting. “We undersell what Alex Gilbey does on a consistent basis, every week.

“There have been some moments of exceptional quality. Gilbey has been terrific. Before you even get to his goals and output, just his consistency, and his ability to reproduce that level every week is really impressive. And then when you add the number of goals he has to his game...”

Sweeting continued: “Off the pitch, the things he embodies every day, the type of character he is around the group, on the training ground, it has all gone above and beyond everything we expected of him when we brought him back.

“You still get his ability to press and spring out from that position too. There are non-negotiables in the game - second balls, carrying it, all those things you don't always associate with an MK Dons performance, but he does all of those as well. He happens to be on a really good run of scoring form, has scored some big goals for us, and I'm sure he'll be looking to continue that.”