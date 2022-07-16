Injury concerns for Dons as they draw with King’s Lynn Town

MK Dons needed a late own goal to avoid defeat to King’s Lynn Town on Saturday, but had two injury concerns coming away from their pre-season friendly at The Walk.

Josh McEachran and Tennai Watson limped out of the 1-1 draw, which saw the non-league leading for the majority of the game after Gold Omotayo’s 35th minute header.

Though they had the better of the second half, Will Grigg and Matt Dennis both squandered decent chances for the visitors before an own goal two minutes from the end ensured Liam Manning’s side came away with a draw.

With two weeks to go before the season proper kicks off away at Cambridge United, Liam Manning named a strong side for the game at The Walks with new signings Will Grigg and Louie Barry both on show in front of supporters for the first time.

On a considerably bigger pitch than at AFC Rushden & Diamonds last week, Dons looked to play their patient style from the back but were met with a physical and pressing King's Lynn side. Some crunching challenges flew in in the early stages too, with Tennai Watson, Zak Jules and Josh McEachran all feeling the full force - the latter of which hobbled out after just 20 minutes with issues with his calf, replaced by Callm Tripp.

Though the best of the early chances fell to Matt Smith from the edge of the box, forcing King's Lynn keeper Paul Jones into a decent save to his right, Jamie Cumming twice had to be called into action at the other end to keep the hosts out.

Dons continued to push with a string of half-chances and blocked efforts on goal - the best of which fell to Will Grigg at the near post but was denied by Jones - but ut would be King's Lynn who would take the lead 10 minutes before the interval when Gold Omotayo rose above Warren O'Hora to powerfully head past Cumming.

He should have doubled the lea four minutes later when he was picked out six yards from goal but his effort was tame and easily held by the Dons keeper.

Grigg should have restored parity early in the second half after being cleverly picked out by Tripp on the edge of the box, but after a neat turn fired wide of the mark.

Matt Dennis had barely been on the pitch a minute before making keeper Jones work with an effort from just inside the box, forcing him into a fingertip save to keep the hosts in front.

Injury trouble struck again for Dons though with 16 minutes to go when Watson, who first appeared as a trialist for the club in the same fixture last season, pulled up chasing a ball from Jack Tucker, forcing him out.

It looked to be heading towards a defeat for Liam Manning's side, but a fortunate own goal with two minutes to go salvaged a draw when one King's Lynn defender fired into another to ricochet into the net.

Read More Johnson’s experience will be vital in Dons squad next season

MK Dons: Cumming, Watson (Anker 74), O'Hora (Tucker 63), Lewington, Jules (Ilunga 46), McEachran (Tripp 20), Smith (Grant 46 (B Johnson 74)), Kemp, L Johnson, Barry (Waller 63), Grigg (Dennis 63)