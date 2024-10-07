Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The defender is familiar with Scott Lindsey’s methods already

The intricate details of Scott Lindsey’s style of play will take time to bed in and settle according to defender Laurence Maguire.

The new MK Dons head coach was lauded for his methods with Crawley Town as they secured promotion to League One last season, and though they may appear generally similar to the style Mike Williamson wanted to play, there are big differences.

Maguire, who was a part of Crawley’s promotion winning team, is au fait with Lindsey’s demands and indeed the patterns he wants to see on the field. But with others in the squad playing catch-up to both he and Liam Kelly’s understanding of the Lindsey way, Maguire admitted it may take a while for everything to click properly.

“It takes time, it's a process,” said the 27-year-old. “It's similar but it also isn't - the intensity has gone up massively, you can see after every training session the lads are saying how hard it is.

“He's got a good coaching staff with him, but the style is starting to bed in now. The eights are rolling out, the fours are jumping on, me and Tucks (Jack Tucker) are slowing starting to step in a lot more than we were. Everyone knows their jobs now. It's early days though.

“Off the pitch, standards, intensity and training - everything has gone up.”

With Maguire’s prior knowledge, he said centre-back playing partners Tucker and Luke Offord have both bent his ear about the way they are set to play under the new boss - something which the former Chesterfield man is eager to pass on.

He continued: “I feel I've got a lot better at it - I've become more of a leader and the gaffer brings that out in me.

“I've had a season with him, I know his ideas, and already I've got Offs and Tucks asking me questions. I'm trying to be as experienced as I can be to help them.”