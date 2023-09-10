News you can trust since 1981
“It was like a heavyweight bout”: Williams on entertaining draw with Dons

Former Dons assistant manager Luke Williams gave his thoughts after the 1-1 draw on Saturday

By Toby Lock
Published 10th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST- 2 min read
Luke Williams said the 1-1 draw between MK Dons and his Notts County side was a great advert for League Twofootball.

While the sides dropped down the table as a result of the tie, it was first against second at kick-off and it showed particularly in the second-half as the two teams went toe-to-toe.

Daniel Harvie’s third goal of the season came just 45 seconds into the second-half to give Dons the lead, before Kyle Cameron’s fine strike equalised for County. Though strikers Macaulay Langstaff and Ellis Harrison both missed great chances in stoppage time which most certainly would have won it for either side, Williams said the game was a thriller.

“It was a high quality game for League Two,” he said. “It was like a heavyweight bout - no-one wanted to throw too big a punch in case it left us too exposed.

“MK Dons were very strong. They've got real quality, a disciplined defence, and on the counter-attack they terrify me.

“I was so happy with us though. We dealt with it being a big away game against a high-quality team. I'm disappointed to concede because it was one lapse in concentration. But we never can write this group off, came back into the game and finished very strong.”

Williams was Russell Martin’s assistant manager during his year-and-a-half in charge and is no stranger to games at Stadium MK. After the game, he was embraced by Dons chairman Pete Winkelman and spoke highly of his time at the club and of feelings he had upon his return.

He said: “It was emotional - I spent a lot of time here, and many, many nights in the hotel here! I have a lot of connection with the club, some brilliant staff and players on the pitch.

“I brought my family here with me, they were behind the goal with the black and white army, and that was lovely.”

