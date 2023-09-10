“It was like a heavyweight bout”: Williams on entertaining draw with Dons

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luke Williams said the 1-1 draw between MK Dons and his Notts County side was a great advert for League Twofootball.

While the sides dropped down the table as a result of the tie, it was first against second at kick-off and it showed particularly in the second-half as the two teams went toe-to-toe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daniel Harvie’s third goal of the season came just 45 seconds into the second-half to give Dons the lead, before Kyle Cameron’s fine strike equalised for County. Though strikers Macaulay Langstaff and Ellis Harrison both missed great chances in stoppage time which most certainly would have won it for either side, Williams said the game was a thriller.

Read More Heat factor played a part in Dons’ approach during draw with Notts County

“It was a high quality game for League Two,” he said. “It was like a heavyweight bout - no-one wanted to throw too big a punch in case it left us too exposed.

“MK Dons were very strong. They've got real quality, a disciplined defence, and on the counter-attack they terrify me.

“I was so happy with us though. We dealt with it being a big away game against a high-quality team. I'm disappointed to concede because it was one lapse in concentration. But we never can write this group off, came back into the game and finished very strong.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Williams was Russell Martin’s assistant manager during his year-and-a-half in charge and is no stranger to games at Stadium MK. After the game, he was embraced by Dons chairman Pete Winkelman and spoke highly of his time at the club and of feelings he had upon his return.

Read More Alexander got the reaction he wanted in draw with Notts County

He said: “It was emotional - I spent a lot of time here, and many, many nights in the hotel here! I have a lot of connection with the club, some brilliant staff and players on the pitch.