Italians champions Inter reported to be interested in ex-Don O'Riley

Matt O'Riley

MK Dons will keep a close eye on the movements of Danish international Matt O’Riley this summer with rumours of a move to Italy in the offing.

The Celtic midfielder has been an influential part of Brendan Rodgers’ side this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 16 assists in 44 appearances for the Bhoys.

Since signing from MK Dons in January 2022, O’Riley has gone from strength-to-strength, and has attracted a lot of attention from potential suitors - notably Atletico Madrid. Los Colchoneros were reportedly rebuffed by Celtic in January for O’Riley’s services, with the asking price set at €25 million.

After wrapping up the Serie A title, Simone Ingaghi’s Inter Milan side are believed to be interested in the services of the ex-Dons man, and could mount a move in the summer to bring him to the San Siro.