"I've awoken the beast": Gilbey's jibe may have inspired Dons' goal-scorer

Alex Gilbey congratulates Callum Hendry after he opened the scoring | Jane Russell

Alex Gilbey was delighted for team-mate Callum Hendry after opening his Dons account on Saturday

Skipper Alex Gilbey believes he has lit the fire under striker MK Dons Callum Hendry by threatening to out-score him this season.

Prior to Saturday’s win over Carlisle United, Gilbey had scored Dons’ only goal of the season in the opener against Bradford City, while Hendry was left frustrated, drawing two blanks.

But after a bold claim from Gilbey in training this week, telling the ex-Salford man he would get more goals than him this season, the midfielder believes he has raised the stakes.

Hendry needed just 18 minutes against the Cumbrians to open his account, finishing Aaron Nemane’s cross to give Dons the lead before goals from Gilbey and substitute Ellis Harrison as they ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

“I had a bit of banter with him in training this week telling him I'd score more goals than him this season, and I think I've awoken the beast so I probably shouldn't have done that!” Gilbey joked afterwards. “Cal leaves it all out there, so getting his first goal is massive for him.

“I've got two now though, but I won't repeat what he's just told me after I reminded him of that!”

While Hendry admitted he is not an out-and-out goal-scorer, Gilbey believes his impact both on and off the field already has been huge for Dons.

He continued: “What he's brought to the team is unbelievable, probably even more so off the pitch, so it's great to see him score.

“Technically, he's so good. He doesn't mind taking the ball, he's up there fighting for everything, and he's had some chances in those first games but I'm pleased to see one hit the back of the net.”

Mike Williamson also praised the striker, adding: “You could see what it meant to him when he scored. He worked his socks off. I'm really pleased for him to get his goal.

“I never like to tell players to run less, because I'm all about making sure they out-work teams, but with him, he's such a willing runner, fighter and battler, we need him to occupy the middle of the pitch. He wants to help too much!”