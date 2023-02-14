Jackson wants players to feel hurt after Dons are thumped by Bolton

Mark Jackson said he wants his players to feel hurt by the 5-0 thumping they suffered at the hands of Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Five defenders got on the scoresheet for the Trotters as they recorded back-to-back five-goal triumphs for the first time since the 1920s, but they were gifted them by a dismal defensive showing from the Dons back-line, going in comforably 3-0 up at the break.

War-torn though it is, with the likes of Warren O’Hora, Dean Lewington and Anthony Stewart sidelined, three of Bolton’s goals came from corners, with the others coming from lapses at full-back.

Jackson, a former defender during his playing career, said too many players let slip their defensisive responsibilities and that the players should be hurting.

“We'll let it hurt a bit on the journey back,” said the Dons boss. “Defensively we're really disappointed. To concede that amount of goals and look as vulnerable as we did, there's a lot of disappointment. We never like losing games, especially by that margin as well. It's stings the players, as it should do.

“We know our jobs at set-plays, we have certain responsibilities, and we challenge the players to be aggressive in the penalty areas, and we weren't tonight.

“We've got to be better, simple fact. The fans have to see better than that. We'll be fully determined to rectify and find the solutions and make sure it doesn't happen again.”

Despite the drubbing, there were elements of positivity to take buried beneath the scoreline. On the front foot, Dons looked dangerous at times, with Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko having good chances, while Sullay Kaikai had one chalked off for offside though replays suggest he could have been onside.

Those positives though were for another day though for Jackson, who said: “The message I gave them at half-time when we were 3-0 down was that we had to stay in the game, be strong and try and play our way.

