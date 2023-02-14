Bolton Wanderers 5-0 MK Dons - Relive the game as it happened
MK Dons take on Bolton Wanderer at the University of Bolton Stadium tonight
Bolton Wanderers 5-0 MK Dons - LIVE
Key Events
- One change for Dons as Lawrence starts ahead of Watson
- Santos heads Bolton into an early lead, with Mbete doubling it on 20 mins
- Jones rattles in Bolton’s third on 28 minutes
- Dons denied a penalty and Kaikai given offside when he was on
- Watson replaces Kaikai at the break
- Toal smashes in Bolton’s fourth
- More dismal defending leads to Bolton’s fifth
Fourth takes on 20th in League One this evening as Dons travel to Greater Manchester to take on Bolton Wanderers this evening.
It was a frustrating point Dons claimed on Saturday when they missed a host of chances to put Oxford United to bed, eventually succumbing to their pressure in the second-half to draw 1-1 at Stadium MK.
Mark Jackson has called for his side to keep a level head, and when those chances come along, put them away.
Sullay Kaikai got his first goal for MK Dons on Saturday against Oxford, and has made a generally positive impression on the side since moving from Wycombe Wanderers last month. And he says he’s enjoying his time at the club so far.
“I've found it good, I've enjoyed my time here and I've settled in well,” he said. “It's been easy to do that with the group of players and staff, so I've enjoyed it.
“I'm grateful to have had the chance to hit the ground running. I'm enjoying my football, I've just got to keep it going.”
Mark Jackson on Bolton Wanderers
We know they're a good, strong team, with a good win at the weekend. They play a certain style of football which is exciting to see, and we'll be ready for that challenge.
They score goals, they're powerful and play on the front foot. We'll have to be on our game to deal with that. But I feel we have elements to cause them problems too.
We'll be looking at how we can exploit things.
Tennai Watson, who limped off early on Saturday, misses out this evening as Mark Jackson makes one change to his side, bringing in Henry Lawrence.
Watson is named amongst the subs, with Nathan Holland and Matt Smith coming onto the bench ahead of Conor Grant and Max Dean.
Team: Cumming, Jules, Tucker, Lawrence, Harvie, McEachran, Maghoma, Devoy, Leko, Kaikai, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Lawrence, Johnson, Smith, Holland, Burns, Grigg
