Kelly is keen to earn another new MK Dons deal to stay next season

Michael Kelly

Michael Kelly wants to stay at MK Dons beyond his current deal, admitting he is loving life at the club.

The 27-year-old penned a contract until the end of the season recently, having signed short-term agreements with the club after joining as injury cover for Nathan Harness back in September.

But the Irishman has established himself as Mike Williamson's second-choice keeper thus far, and has stepped in in the absence of injured Filip Marschall in the last two matches.

Though his recent deal will keep him at Stadium MK until the summer, Kelly hopes he can continue to contribute to the team however he can and extend his stay into next season and beyond.

"I'm delighted to get the deal done," he said. "There are great people at this club, from the first team to the physios and doctors, wash ladies, the kit man, the fans, everyone! They've all taken me in, and I'm really enjoying it. Hopefully I can be here as long as I can.

"I'm enjoying playing, not thinking about it too much. If I can contribute to the team, whether big or small, that's what I want to do. The lads in the dressing room deserve that. Hopefully, it keeps going."

